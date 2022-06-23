LEI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction For Warm-up Match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs Leicester 2022, June 23, 3:30 PM IST

LEI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4-Day Warm-up Match between Leicestershire and India: Team India will be playing the 5th rescheduled Test match from July 01 to July 05 during their tour to England. The visitors will be kickstarting their preparation for the Test match with a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. The match will get underway on June 23 at Grace Road.

Though the game doesn’t have first-class status, it is important for India as apart from Cheteshar Pujara, no other player has played the longest format of the game since March. Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for in the warm-up as he has been out of action for almost two months due to an injury.

Meanwhile, the Indian seamers will be putting their best efforts into the practice game to grab a place in the playing XI. India has picked as many as six seamers namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah and Shami are confirmed for the final Test while the other four pacers will be competing for the remaining two places.

To allow all the Indian players to be a part of the practice game, it has been decided that Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be playing from the Leicestershire side.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and India; here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs IND Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Leicestershire vs India match.

LEI vs IND Live Streaming

Leicestershire vs India game will be streamed live on the Leicestershire Cricket Club’s official YouTube channel.

LEI vs IND Match Details

Leicestershire vs India contest will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester from June 23.

LEI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Colin Ackermann

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

LEI vs IND Probable XIs

Leicestershire: Sam Evans (c), Rishi Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, Rishabh Pant, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Chris Wright, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, K Srikar-Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur

