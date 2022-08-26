LEI vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Leicestershire vs Kent Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Royal London One-Day Cup LEI vs KET 1st Quarter-final match, August 26, Grace Road, Leicester, England 3:30 pm IST

LEI vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 1st Quarter-final between Leicestershire and Kent:

It’s the clash of the juggernauts in the Royal London One-Day Cup as Leicestershire will take the field against Kent in the first Quarter-final of the tournament. The electrifying encounter will be played at the Grace Road Stadium in Leicester, on Friday, August 26.

Leicestershire have absolutely stormed through the group stages of the tournament. They finished in the second position in the Group A points table with an equal number of points with Sussex, inferior in just the net run rate. Skipper Lewis Hill has marshaled his troops well in the tournament, securing six victories out of the eight matches played.

Leicestershire will be up against a Kent side who also have been exceptional in the Cup. Under Joe Denly, Kent finished third in the Group B points standings with four wins in their kitty. Ollie Robinson and Joe Denly have been impressive for Kent.

Consistency was key to reaching the knockout stages of the tournament but now the side that holds their nerves will stay in the tournament. Will it be Kent who emerges victorious or will Leicestershire maintain their strong form? Let’s find out!

Ahead of today’s match between Leicestershire and Kent; here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs KET Telecast

The Royal London One-Day Cup match between Leicestershire and Kent will not be televised live in India.

LEI vs KET Live Streaming

The Royal London One-Day Cup match between Leicestershire and Kent is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LEI vs KET Match Details

The LEI vs KET Royal London One-Day Cup match will be played at Grace Road Stadium in Leicester, England on Friday, August 26, at 3:30 pm IST.

LEI vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Compton

Vice-Captain: Joe Denly

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ollie Robinson, Harry Swindells

Batsmen: Arron Lilley, Ben Compton, Nick Welch

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Beuran Hendricks

Leicestershire vs Kent Possible Starting XI:

Leicestershire Predicted Starting Line-up: Lewis Hill (c), Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (wk), Ed Barnes, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright

Kent Predicted Starting Line-up: Joe Denly (c), Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Ollie Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist

