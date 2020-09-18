CRICKETNEXT

LEI vs NOT Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Leicestershire will welcome North group leaders Nottinghamshire on Friday, September 18 in the upcoming match in English T20 Blast 2020. Both Hampshire and Surrey have played a total of eight matches. LEI till now has registered its win in two matches while NOT has won six matches as yet.

In the previous outing, Leicestershire lost the match to Derbyshire by 4 runs on September 15 while Nottinghamshire on the other hand defeated Derbyshire on September 17 by eight wickets.

LEI vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on both the teams’ official website.

LEI vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

LEI vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire: Match Details

September 18 - 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Grace Road, Leicester.

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 team for Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire captain: Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire vice-captain: Lilley

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire wicket-keeper: Duckett, Moores

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire batsmen: Hales, Nash, Clarke, Liley

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire all-rounders: Delany, Ackermann

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire bowlers: Ball, Fletcher, Parkinson

LEI vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire playing 11 against Nottinghamshire: Lewis Hill, Mark Cosgrove, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Dieter Klein, Tom Taylor, Gareth Delany, Will Davis, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright

LEI vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire playing 11 against Leicestershire: Brice Samba, Matthew Cash, Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Michael Dawson

