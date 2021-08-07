LEI vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, August 7, 03:30 pm IST

LEI vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Leicestershire and SurreyT20 Blast 2021: Leicestershire and Surrey will face each other in the upcoming match Royal London One Day Cup 2021 on Saturday, August 7. The outing is scheduled for 3:30 pm IST at Grace Road, Leicestershire.

Till now, Leicestershire have been entirely out of form and have only managed to register the win in one out of five matches. Surrey, on the other hand, have won two out of five matches. The only match Leicestershire managed to win was against Derbyshire by six wickets. In the match, Leicestershire scored 279 runs at the loss of four wickets and the highest run-scorers Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris who managed 70 runs and 75 runs, respectively.

Surrey have defeated Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in their previous outings. In the match against Yorkshire, the teamscored168 at the loss of five wickets while in the outing against Nottinghamshire, the team scored an impressive 311 at the loss of eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Surrey,here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs SUR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

LEI vs SUR Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on the Fancode website and app.

LEI vs SUR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 7 at Grace Road, Leicester. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

LEI vs SUR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ryan Patel

Vice-Captain: Rishi Patel

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Jamie Smith

Batsmen – Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Lewis Hill

All-rounders – George Rhodes, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel

Bowlers – Edward Barnes, Will Davis,Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr

LEI vs SUR Probable XIs

Leicestershire: George Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Rehan Ahmed, Gavin Griffiths, Edward Barnes, Will Davis, Harry Swindells, Rishi Patel, Samuel Evans, Lewis Hill

Surrey: Conor McKerr, Nick Kimber, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn, Ben Geddes, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Nico Reifer, Tim David

