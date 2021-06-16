LEI vs WAS Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 16 11:15 PM IST Wednesday

LEI vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Leicestershire and Warwickshire T20 Blast 2021: The North Group match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 at Grace Road, Leicester. Leicestershire have not won a single match of the total four matches that they have played in the league.

The North Group team are yet to register their debut win in the series, while Warwickshire are leading the group point table with three wins from four matches. They currently have six points. The only time Warwickshire lost was against Yorkshire in their debut match. Most recently, the team registered an impressive win against Northamptonshire by 55 runs.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire here is everything you need to know:

LEI vs WAS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

LEI vs WAS Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

LEI vs WAS Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 16 at Grace Road, Leicester. The game will start at 11:15 PM IST.

LEI vs WAS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Vice-Captain: Josh Inglis

Suggested Playing XI for LEI vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Pieter Malan, Sam Hain, Scott Steel

All-rounders – Chris Woakes, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley

Bowlers – Naveen-ul-Haq, Danny Briggs, Jacob Lintott

LEI vs WAS Probable XIs

Leicestershire: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (c), Jacob Lintott, Ed Pollock, Pieter Malan, Sam Hain, Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

