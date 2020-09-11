LEI vs YOR Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Leicestershire will be taking on Yorkshire in a North Group match of Vitality Blast 2020 series today at Grace Road, Leicester. The Leicestershire vs Yorkshire game will commence at 11 pm.
Yorkshire were to face Leicestershire on September 2, but the match couldn’t be played. Points were equally divided between the two sides.
On the point table, Leicestershire are placed at the fourth spot with five points, while Yorkshire are at the third place with six points.
LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Live Score/Scorecard
LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 11 – 11 pm IST from Grace Road, Leicester
LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast 2020
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Captain: Dawid Malan
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Adam Lyth
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Harry Dearden, Joe Root
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Hill
English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor
Yorkshire Vikings: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan
LEI vs YOR Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Best Picks / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Captain / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
