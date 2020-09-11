Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Yorkshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Best Picks / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Captain / LEI vs YOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 11, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Leicester players in action at the Natwest T20 Blast.

Leicestershire will be taking on Yorkshire in a North Group match of Vitality Blast 2020 series today at Grace Road, Leicester. The Leicestershire vs Yorkshire game will commence at 11 pm.

Yorkshire were to face Leicestershire on September 2, but the match couldn’t be played. Points were equally divided between the two sides.

On the point table, Leicestershire are placed at the fourth spot with five points, while Yorkshire are at the third place with six points. 

LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 11 – 11 pm IST from Grace Road, Leicester

LEI vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Captain: Dawid Malan

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Lewis Hill

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Harry Dearden, Joe Root

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Hill

English T20 Blast 2020 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire Foxes: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor

Yorkshire Vikings: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan

