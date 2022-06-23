India vs Leicestershire 2022 Live Streaming: How to Stream LEI vs IND Warm-up Match on TV And Online

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side as they will take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match from June 23, Thursday. The match is of utmost importance for the visitors as it will help them prepare for the one-off Test match against England in July.

The warm-up match will help the players like Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna to impress the team management and confirm a place in the final Test XI. Notably, India’s last Test outing came in March against Sri Lanka where they won by 2-0.

The Leicestershire’s squad will be led by Sam Evans and it has some promising English youngsters including Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, and Wiaan Mulder. Meanwhile, Indian players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will also be playing for Leicestershire.

When will the 4-Day Warm-up Match Leicestershire (LEI) vs India (IND) start?

The match between the two sides will be played from June 23 to June 27.

Where will the 4-Day Warm-up Match match Leicestershire (LEI) vs India (IND) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester.

What time will the 4-Day Warm-up Match match Leicestershire (LEI) vs India (IND) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leicestershire (LEI) vs India (IND) match?

Leicestershire vs India match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leicestershire (LEI) vs India (IND) match?

Leicestershire vs India match is available to be streamed live on the Leicestershire Cricket Club’s official YouTube channel.

LEI vs IND 4-Day Warm-up Match, Leicestershire probable playing XI against India: Sam Evans (c), Rishi Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, Rishabh Pant, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Chris Wright, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

LEI vs IND 4-Day Warm-up Match, India probable playing XI against Leicestershire: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, K Srikar-Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur

