Leo Carter Smashes Six Sixes in an Over in New Zealand's Super Smash T20 Competition

New Zealand batsman Leo Carter became only the seventh male cricketer to hit six sixes in an over during a T20 match in the Super Smash tournament.
Carter, batting for the Canterbury Knights, pulled off the feat in the 16th over of the match, with left-arm orthodox bowler Anton Devcich on the receiving end of the punishment.
36 off an over! 😲Leo Carter hit 6 sixes in a row and the @CanterburyCrick Kings have pulled off the huge chase of 220 with 7 balls to spare at Hagley Oval! 👏Scorecard | https://t.co/uxeeDsd3QY#SuperSmashNZ #cricketnation🎥 SKY Sport. pic.twitter.com/nuDXdp1muG— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 5, 2020
Chasing 220 to win against Northern District, the Knights were still some distance away from a win despite putting themselves in a good position till that point.
They required 64 runs from the last 5 overs, an asking rate of nearly 13 runs an over. However, Carter ensured they got the required runs with 7 balls to spare.
Carter ended the match unbeaten at 70 off 29 balls, striking at a fearsome rate of 241.37.
Carter joins Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whitley and Hazratullah Zazai as players who have scored 36 runs in an over.
Of these batsmen, only two - Gibbs and Yuvraj - managed to pull off the feat in international cricket. Shastri and Sobers did so in first-class cricket whereas Whitley and Zazai, much like Carter, achieved this in T20 cricket.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also accomplished this feat in 2017 but he did so in an inter-district match.
