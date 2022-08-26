'Let Them Just Go Ahead and Play': Is Mohammed Azharuddin's Cryptic Tweet for Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli is set to make a comeback to the international circuit in the Asia Cup after a short hiatus. All eyes will be on the star India batter as he prepares to play his 100th T20I match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener. And ahead of the electrifying India-Pakistan clash, Mohammed Azharuddin’s mysterious tweet has created a big buzz on social media. The former India captain talked about a player who is “out of form.” Though Azharuddin did not name anyone in particular but it was clear that he was talking about Kohli.

Azharuddin said that a player who is not in good form should be put under severe pressure. “’Out of form’ a phrase that puts unprecedented amount of pressure on a player. Let them just go ahead and play with no speculations,” read the caption of the tweet.

‘Out of form’ a phrase that puts unprecedented amount of pressure on a player. Let them just go ahead and play with no speculations. #AsiaCup2022 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 24, 2022

Over the years, Kohli has played some of the finest knocks of his career against Pakistan but his current dismal form will undoubtedly be a huge point of concern ahead of the mouthwatering Asia Cup opener. Kohli scored 183, his highest score in ODIs, against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. In the 2015 World Cup, the talismanic batter played a terrific innings of 107 against Pakistan. In the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup, Kohli had pulled off a crucial match-winning knock of 49 against the bitter rivals.

The past might offer a bit of confidence to Kohli. He has completed 1000 days without scoring a century. The 33-year-old batter notched his last international ton back in October 2021, during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Kohli was last seen in international cricket action during the third ODI against England in July. It was believed that Kohli will feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe to regain his form ahead of the Asia Cup but that did not happen. He was not named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.



The situation is so worrying that even many former cricketers and experts have opined that Kohli should be dropped from the T20 World Cup squad. Though it is too early to talk about Team India’s probable 11 in the T20 World Cup but Kohli has to produce a stellar show in the Asia Cup to silence his critics and cement his spot in the squad.

