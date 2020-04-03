Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Let's Build up a New Energy to Fight Coronavirus Crisis: Ravi Shastri

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown in an attempt to break the transmission chain of novel coronavirus.

Cricketnext Staff |April 3, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have urged countrymen to support Prime Minister Narendra Modis call to gather and show COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of Indian unity and 'light'.

In an address to the nation on Friday morning, Modi urged people across the country to switch off their lights of their homes and hold diyas, candles and mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes to show solidarity and mark India's fight against coronavirus amid lockdown.

"To reignite the united strength of 130 crore people, let us light a lamp | a candle | torch | mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday - 5th April. Let's build up a new energy to fight this COVID-19 crisis," Shastri tweeted.

The Prime Minister, however, warned citizens not from groups or attend gatherings during this, and follow 'Lakshan Rekha' of social distancing. "We should not cross the 'Laxman Rekha' of Social Distancing. It is the only way to break the corona chain."

"Every individual has his own part to do to stay home. We are proud of our Team Leader Narendra Modi. Let's all continue to stay home and be safe. 5th April at 9pm for 9 mins all lights off. Candles, diya, torch, mobile flash to use but only from home. No streets show please," Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter handle.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown in an attempt to break the transmission chain of novel coronavirus.

So far, over 2,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India while 56 lives have been lost.

