'Let's do Our Bit to Help Others' Harbhajan Singh to Set Up Mobile Covid-testing Lab in Pune
Harbhajan has been urging people to stay safe all along while also re-tweeting messages from people seeking help for their near-and-dear ones.
While the second wave of covid-19 is on its epitome, there are many who are trying their level best to come up front and help the needy. While some are selling their cars, some like former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is setting up a mobile Covid-19 testing laboratory in Pune, which will become operational from Saturday and augment the efforts of the government and private entities.
The gesture drew adulation from Harbhajan’s fans and followers who took to Twitter to thank the 40-year-old cricketer who has taken 417 wickets in 103 Tests.
Replying to a tweet by comedian and cricket talk show host Vikram Sathaye, applauding him for the initiative, Harbhajan Singh wrote “Let’s do our bit to help another in this difficult times. may waheguru keep everyone safe .. We will win this fight against #carona.” Sathaye had lauded Harbhajan in his tweet, quoting a report about the mobile testing lab.
Great gesture by our own @harbhajan_singh He is setting set up a mobile laboratory for Covid-19 testing in Pune. The lab service will begin on Saturday. Well done Bhajju 👏👏👏
— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) April 23, 2021
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 23, 2021
Let’s do our bit to help another in this difficult times🙏🙏.. may waheguru keep everyone safe .. We will win this fight against #carona https://t.co/k7UfJ20HXt
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 23, 2021
According to reports, the mobile Covid-19 facility will have a capacity of 1,500 samples per day and will provide the result within four hours. While the service will be free for those below poverty line, others will be charged Rs 500 per test.
On April 17, Harbhajan also urged his followers to help Delhi cricketer Unmukt Chand whose mother and uncle were admitted to a hospital in the national capital for Covid-19 treatment. Chand had posted a doctor’s prescription which said his mother and uncle urgently required Remdesivir vials.
On whether exams were more important than student’s life, Harbhajan had tweeted: “Very valid question.. I hope and request authorities to take the right decision by keeping everyone’s health in mind.”
There are over 7 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at the moment, with a number of active cases in the country closing in on 25 lakhs. Harbhajan Singh is currently in Mumbai with the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. He was picked up by the franchise in the mini-auction ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The veteran spinner has featured in three of KKR’s four matches so far this season. He is however yet to open up his account.
(With IANS ipnput)
