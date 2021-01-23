'Let's Forget Adelaide, It's Three-Match Series Now'-Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Team India's Comeback Mantra

Jadeja played a crucial role in India's win at the series-leveling win at the MCG. The all-rounder forged a solid partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and scored 57 runs. He also agreed to batted with stitches in his fingers as India battled to save the SCG Test.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that the team treated the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a three-match series after the drubbing they received in Adelaide. India were bundled out for 36--their lowest ever Test score after leading the game on almost all the sessions.

"I think after Adelaide's loss, it was a bit tough. You know bounce back from there. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting," Ravindra Jadeja told Boria Majumdar in an exclusive with Sports Today.

"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test," Jadeja added.

"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause," Jadeja further said. Meanwhile he has landed in the country alongside the whole team and will now be sent to NCA, Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

India beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. This was an epic series win as they lost the first game quite badly. India made a superb comeback to win the second Test in MCG and went onto draw the game at SCG only to seal the series at the Gabba.