'Let’s have a cracking series': Irfan Pathan Takes a Dig at Australian Media, Experts Over Nagpur Wicket

The intensity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a 4-match Test series between India and Australia, is unmatchable. And so is the banters and exchange of words between the cricket fraternity of both nations. Just a couple of years back, when India went through the Adelaide debacle and then Virat Kohli had to return to attend the birth of her daughter, neither the Aussie media nor the commentators gave India a chance. But what happened from the Boxing Day Test onwards is a part of history, rather a glorious one for India.

And now, when the Australians have come to India to avenge the coveted title, the drama has begun over the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The Australian media claims the track is prepared to benefit the Indian spinners, given the number of left-handers in the touring party. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has simply rubbished the matter, stating that they are only focusing on the game while the experts have opined that the concern of the pitch should not bother the players.

Amid the pitch debate, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come up with a cheeky social post, taking a dig at those who feel that India are getting to shape the pitch as per their home advantage. Irfan shared a picture of the WACA track used in the 2013 Ashes game which had deep cracks.

“Let’s have a cracking series;) #BGT #INDIA #australia,” wrote Irfan on Instagram.

Probably, the post also adds up as a response to the video shared by cricket.com. au on Twitter, featuring India batters getting bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the 2021 Adelaide Test.

The infamous WACA track of 2103

The Australian side received a massive backlash from English media and the cricket fraternity for playing the Pert Test on a pitch that eventually withered as the game progressed. It was termed a graveyard for visitors for the prodigious bounce it provided. On the final day of the game, the cracks were so wide that even phones were slipping into them. The Michael Clarke-led side had defeated the Three Lions by a massive huge margin of 150 runs to regain the Ashes urn.

