'Let’s Win This For India', Rohit Sharma Urges Fans to Follow COVID-19 Protocols

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday expressed his gratitude to fans for their heartwarming wishes on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The fans had flooded the social media with their birthday message for the veteran Indian opener on April 30, as ‘Hit-man’ turned 34. In response, Rohit posted a video from his official Instagram handle and thanked his fans for their wishes.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain also urged his fellow countrymen to follow all the COVID-19 protocols and take precautions. He added that the country also needs support and wishes in these times. One can do their part, as Rohit said, by following protocols and guidelines.

Rohit concluded his video by requesting fans to support each other in this time of grief. The batsman enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and soon his video became the talk of the town.

Rohit is currently leading the Mumbai Indians squad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).So far, Mumbai have played six games in the ongoing season and have managed to win three of them. Mumbai were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL tournament opener by two wickets. MI bounced back from their defeat against RCB and registered back to back victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Following it, Mumbai were hammered by Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their fourth match, before losing to Punjab Kings by nine wickets. However, Mumbai thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in their last match on Thursday.

The Rohit-led outfit will next take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 27th match of IPL on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

