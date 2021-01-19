LHS (not =) RHS: R Ashwin Takes a Dig at Aussie Veterans Writing Off India’s Chances at Gabba

Former Australian captains including Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mark Vaugh, Brad Haddin and former England skipper Michael Vaughan had all looked through the India squad and expressed no hope of a win for them.

India registered a historic 2-1 series victory over Australia on Tuesday at the Gabba in the just concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The three-wicket win at the Gabba on the final day has garnered praise worldwide. However, things did not look nearly as bright a few days ago. India's fate got massively hit after they were bowled out for their lowest score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide. Not only did it crush India' hopes at the time, but Australian cricketers left no stone unturned to pull down the team's winning aspirations.

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken to social media to take a jibe at former and current Aussie players who had wrote off India's chances in the Test series after the Adelaide match. The India off-spinner has reacted to some of the comments that surfaced post-India's initial Test performances.

Former Australian captains including Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mark Vaugh, Brad Haddin and former England skipper Michael Vaughan had all looked through the India squad and expressed no hope of a win for them.

Ashwin was removed from the Playing XI after he sustained an injury in Sydney prior to the fourth and final Test match. Though he missed the match, there was no holding back of his emotions. The off-spinner shared two pictures in his post – first of which had the comments of the Australian legend players including Michael Vaughan after India's loss in Adelaide.

The second picture shared by him showed the elated faces of the members of the Indian team holding the champion trophy and posing for the picture. While sharing the post, the Tamil Nadu cricketer wrote, “LHS ( not = ) RHS !” Further in the post, Ashwin also expressed his regard for all the love and support the team received over the last one month.

LHS ( not = ) RHS ! Yours happilyIndia tour of OZ 2020/21Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/nmjC3znglx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Earlier, Australian skipper Tim Paine had tried to sledge the off the spinner. He made attempts to distract Ashwin by saying, "Can’t wait for you to reach Gabba, Ash."

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Paine’s efforts to throw Ashwin off guard failed miserably as the latter came up with the fighting comeback. In a sarcastic reply, Ashwin tagged Paine on Twitter and thanked Australia for hosting India. He concluded his response saying, "We will remember this series forever!"