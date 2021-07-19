Liam Livingstone Leaves Cricket Fraternity Awestruck by Smashing a Maximum Out of the Park

England’s middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone is enjoying the purple patch with the willow during the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Liam started the T20I series with an impressive knock of 103 runs in the first T20 International. The batsman was the only positive for the hosts in an otherwise disappointing performance.

The right-hander continued his fine form in the second T20I too as he delivered a stunning performance. The 27-year-old played a short yet effective cameo of 38 runs off 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 165.22. One of the highlights of Liam’s knock was his assault against Haris Rauf.

Playing the first ball of the 16th over by Rauf, Liam left the entire cricket fraternity gobsmacked as he delivered the ball out of the stadium, Headingley. Rauf bowled a full and right in the slot delivery to the right-hander. Liam accepted this gift by the seamer with both hands as he triggered back and then launched into a clean bat swing. The ball sailed over the roof near long-on to add six runs to the scoreboard.

While there has been no official confirmation, it is speculated that the maximum hit by Liam was the biggest six-ever as it traveled a distance of 121.96 M.

As far as the match is concerned, England delivered a comprehensive performance to outclass Pakistan by 45 runs. Batting first, the hosts racked up a target of 200 runs in their 20 overs. The skipper Joe Root top-scored for England as he played a knock of 59 runs. Meanwhile, it was Moeen Ali who stole all the thunder with his scintillating inning of 36 runs off 16 deliveries.

Chasing 201, Pakistan failed to produce a decent batting performance as they could score only 155 runs in their 20 overs. Saqib Mahmood was the highest wicket-taker for the hosts as he returned with three scalps. After England’s win in the second match, the T20I series is leveled at 1-1.

