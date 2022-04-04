Liam Livingstone Takes A Stunner To Get Two In Two Against Chennai Superkings | WATCH

Punjab Kings rode on a superb bowling performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday. Punjab, after posting 180/8 in their 20 overs, rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed two while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece as CSK were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The star of the day was Liam Livingstone who smashed 60 runs off 42 balls and came back and picked up a couple of wickets as well. With a fifty-plus stand already in the middle between MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube, Livingstone got the ball and managed to dismiss Dube who was threatening to take the game away. The very next ball he took a stunning catch to dismiss Dwayne Bravo. You can check the video out.

Advertisement

Asked to bat first, Punjab lost skipper Mayank Agarwal off the second ball of the match after he hit Mukesh Choudhary for a four.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who struck a nine-ball 31 in the previous outing, went for a non-existent run after hitting Chris Jordan for a six and was caught short by Dhoni.

But Livingstone was in a different mood on Sunday. He was very severe on Mukesh Choudhary, pulling him over fine leg for a six and driving him over extra cover for a four in the bowler’s second over.

He handed Choudhary the same treatment in his next over too, pulling a length ball over deep mid-wicket for a six and following it up with a boundary over mid-off a ball later.

He blasted him for two more fours off successive balls in the same over as Punjab Kings crossed 50 in the fifth over with Livingstone blazing to 32 off 12 deliveries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here