Liam Plunkett Keen to Play for USA After England Snub
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has said that he would be open to playing for USA in the future. The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not been in the national side since the World Cup 2019, and was also not included in the list of 55 players who were asked to return to training last week.
