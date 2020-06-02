Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Liam Plunkett Keen to Play for USA After England Snub

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has said that he would be open to playing for USA in the future. The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not been in the national side since the World Cup 2019, and was also not included in the list of 55 players who were asked to return to training last week.

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

"My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US."

After gaining ODI status in the beginning of 2019, USA have called upon former West Indies batsman Xavier Marshall, Ian Holland and Rusty Theron.

But to be eligible to play for the US, Plunkett will have to serve a three-year residency period.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?" the Surrey bowler said.

"If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that."

In his career Plunkett played 13 Tests and bagged 41 wickets. While in the ODIs he appeared in 89 games and bagged 135 wickets. As far as the T20Is is concerned, he has 25 wickets from 22 matches in the shortest format.

