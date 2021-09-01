LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Capelle between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket, September 1 02:30 pm IST

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Capelle Match between Liege vs SV Kampong Cricket:Liege will be up against SV Kampong Cricket in the 12th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Capelle on Wednesday, September 1, at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle. The ECS T10 Capelle is not broadcasted in India. However, the fans can catch the live action on Fan code app.

Liege kick-started their ECS T10 Capelle against Sparta Cricket 1888 with a disappointing 46 runs defeat. Liege will come into this game with an aim to bounce back from their defeat and open their account in the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, SV Kampong Cricket have won just one out of their first three games and currently occupy the third spot in the table.After two back to back defeats at the hands of Sparta Cricket 1888, KAM broke their losing streak against Qui Vive by recording a 20 run win over them.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about LIE vs KAM’s today’s fixture:

LIE vs KAM Telecast

The ECS T10 Capelle match between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket is not televised in India.

LIE vs KAM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Capelle match between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket can be on the Fan code app and website.

LIE vs KAM Match Details

The ECS T10 Capelle match between LIE vs KAM will be played on Wednesday, September 1 at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle. The match between LIE vs KAM will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- V Chaturvedi

Vice-Captain- U Malik

Suggested Playing XI for LIE vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: R Alphonse

Batsmen: D Khardia, V Chaturvedi, A Raza, M Muneeb, T Sharma

All-rounders: U Butt, U Malik

Bowlers: S Zahid, S Kalim, R Numair

LIE vs KAM Probable XIs:

Liege Predicted Playing XI: Adnan Razzaq, Ikramullah Naser, Sultan Ali, Param Singh, Harman Singh, Ali -Raza, Umair Butt, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Gagandeep Singh Mann, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sairab Zahid

SV Kampong Cricket Predicted Playing XI: U Malik, K Nana, B Saleem, G Swanepoel, T Sharma, V Chaturvedi, S Zalpuri, R Numair, R Alphonse, D Khardia, P Jacod

