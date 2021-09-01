LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 01, 02:30 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: LIE vs KAM dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Liege vs SV Kampong Cricket September 01, 02:30 pm IST

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket:

In the 12th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Capelle, Liege will lock horns with SV Kampong Cricket. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the group game on September 01, Wednesday at 02:30 pm IST.

Liege succumbed to a torrid start in the T10 competition. The team registered two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Sparta 1888 by 46 runs and 30 runs respectively. With no victory from two league games, Liege are currently reeling at the second-last position. The team will be looking forward to a redemption and winning their first match on Wednesday.

On the other hand, SV Kampong Cricket, are third in the points table with two victories from four league games. The team won their last two games against Qui Vive by 20 runs and 90 runs respectively after losing their first two matches against Sparta 1888. Kampong will be hoping to continue their winning streak on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

LIE vs KAM Telecast

The Liege vs SV Kampong Cricket match will not be broadcasted in India.

LIE vs KAM Live Streaming

The match between LIE vs KAM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LIE vs KAM Match Details

The 12th match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Liege and SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 01, Wednesday at 02:30 pm IST.

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Usman Malik

Vice-Captain- Ali Raza

Suggested Playing XI for LIE vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ratha Alphonse

Batsmen: Tushar Sharma, Vikram Chaturvedi, Ali Raza, Dipesh Khardia

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Umair Butt

Bowlers: Bilal Siddique, Andrew File, Mahesh Hans, S Kalim

LIE vs KAM Probable XIs:

Liege: Param Singh, Umair Butt, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Ikramullah Naser, S Kalim, Gagandeep Singh Mann, Shafiullah Zakhel, Mahesh Hans, Ali Raza

SV Kampong Cricket: Usman Malik, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Siddique, Dipesh Khardia, Mees Hoffmann, Ratha Alphonse, Andrew File

