LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 02, 08:30 pm IST

LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Liege and Veni Vedi Vici:In the 20thth match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Capelle, Liege will lock horns with Veni Vedi Vici. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the group game on September 02, Thursday at 08:30 pm IST. The contest between Liege and Veni Vedi Vici is unlikely to be an interesting one as both the teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition.

Liege have failed to live up to the expectations. The team has delivered a poor show so far as they are yet to open their account. Liege have lost all their four league matches and are languishing at the second-last position in the points table.

On the other hand, Veni Vedi Vicihave played a phenomenal gamein the ECS T10 Capelle 2021. Vedi Vici are unbeatable as they have secured victory in all their five league matches. With ten points in their kitty, the franchise is second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Liege and Veni Vedi Vici; here is everything you need to know:

LIE vs VVV Telecast

The Liege vs Veni Vedi Vici match will not be broadcasted in India.

LIE vs VVV Live Streaming

The match between Liege and Veni Vedi Vici will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LIE vs VVV Match Details

The 20th match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Liege and Veni Vedi Vici at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 02, Thursday at 08:30 pm IST.

LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohsin Ghaznavi

Vice-Captain- Khalid Ahmadi

Suggested Playing XI for LIE vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahil Ahmed, Adnan Razaaq

Batsmen: Sheraz Sheikh, Muneeb Muhammad, Zishan Akram

All-rounders: Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi

Bowlers: Waqas Raja, Mahesh Hans, Shafiullah Zakhel

LIE vs VVV Probable XIs:

Liege: Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Waqas Raja, Umair Butt (C), Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Khurram Cheema, Hafiz Iqbal, Harman Singh (WK), Adnan Razzaq

Veni Vedi Vici: Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, and Patient Charumbira, Ashir Abid, Khalid Ahmadi, Mahesh Hans

