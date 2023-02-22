Life Ban on IPL Spot-fixing Accused Ajit Chandila Reduced to Seven Years

After S Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan, the life ban on former Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ajit Chandila has also been lifted with the BCCI ombudsman Vineet Saran reducing it to seven years. Life bans were imposed on the trio of Sreesanth, Chavan and Chandila by the BCCI for their alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Besides the punishment meted out to the three cricketers, BCCI also suspended franchises Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for two seasons after their officials were alleged to have been involved in betting activities.

Before his career was blighted by allegations of spot-fixing, Chandila, an offspinner, became the first ever player for RR to claim an IPL hat-trick. He played in 12 matches and took 11 wickets in them.

The Indian Express reports that in his order, Saran wrote, “The present matter arises out of Case Crime No 20/2013 dated 09.05.2013 registered with the Special Cell of Delhi Police against the Applicant on allegations of spot fixing in cricket matches of Indian Premier League (“IPL”).

“Pending inquiry, BCCI suspended the Applicant from all cricketing activities on 17.05.2013. Apart from the criminal proceedings initiated against the Applicant, Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him by BCCI. Accordingly, the Applicant’s Representation dated 04.11.2019 is accepted and his prayer for granting him parity with Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan is allowed. The life ban imposed on him by Order of BCCI Disciplinary Committee dated 18.01.2016 is reduced to a period of seven (7) years from 18.01.2016," he added.

Sreesanth made a successful return to professional cricket representing his state Kerala in Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament. The pacer also harboured dreams of an international comeback.

On the other hand, Chavan also made a return to competitive cricket last year for Karnatak Sporting Association in the T20 Talim Shield.

The court though had cleared the three players of all the charges in 2019.

