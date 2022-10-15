'Life Kaisi Hai, Kaunsi Nayi Gaadi Khareedi Hai'-Rohit Sharma Reveals Usual Meetings Between India, Pakistan Players

India vs Pakistan has been and always will be a closely-fought encounter in world cricket, on the contrary, the camaraderie between the players has always been cool as a cucumber. And this notion once again proved true when Rohit Sharma revealed how he greets Babar Azam or any other member from Pakistan team whenever they meet during a multi-nation event.

With no bilateral cricket, both the teams usually don’t get much chance to interact with each other. They recently met in the Asia Cup where both the teams were inseparable. While India won the first group match, Pakistan came back with a close win in the Super Eights stage.

Meanwhile, it all began when Babar was asked by a journalist as what he usually says to Rohit Sharma whenever he meets the Indian captain at the icc event where all the team captains were addressing the press ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup which is set to kick off on Sunday.

“Ye (Rohit) bade hai mujhse, main koshish karta hu inse experience lu kyuki inhone itna serve kia hua hai toh jitni zyada sikhi jay wo accha hai hamare lie. (Rohit Sharma is older than me. I try to take as much experience as possible from him as he has been playing for a long time.),” said Babar.

Replying to Babar’s remarks, Rohit sounded equally respectful and said that players from both sides usually discuss a thing or two regarding their families; moreover, they also discuss which vehicle they have bought.

“Nahi jaise Babar ne bola… We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point in talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourselves. Hum log aapas mein jab bhi mile jaise Asia Cup mile, abhi mile, hum puchte hai ‘ghar mein kya haalchaal hai? family kaisi hai?’ bas us cheez k bare mein hum bat karte hai. Aur jitne bhi inke teamates se main mila hu.. Jo hamare pahle generation k players hai unho bhi hame bataya tha apas mein gharr k bare mein baatchit hoti hai… ‘Life kaisi hai’ kaunsi nayi gaadi khareedi hai. Ye saab baat hoti hai. (Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we met them in the Asia Cup and now… we talk about how are things back home, how the families are. Even our previous generation cricketers also told us the same thing. We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or they are about to buy),” said Rohit during the media session.

