LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup, July 10 7:00 PM IST

LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Lightning and Central Sparks Charlotte Edwards Cup:Both Lightning and Central Sparks are yet to register their debut win in the league. The two sides will lock horns with each other on Saturday, July 10 at Grace Road, Leicester. The match is scheduled to start from 7 PM IST. Lightning have played one match while Central Sparks have played two. The two sides have occupied the last and the second last spot on the Group A points table. Both of them currently have no points.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Central Sparks here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs CES Telecast

The Lightning vs Central Sparks match will not be broadcasted India.

LIG vs CES Live Streaming

The tournament will not be available for live streaming in India.

LIG vs CES Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 10 at Grace Road, Leicester. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

LIG vs CES captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain: Eve Jones

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Bryce

Batsmen – Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Bethany Harmer

All-rounders – Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Emily Arlott

Bowlers – Georgia Davies, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon

LIG vs CES Probable XIs

Lightning: Kathryn Bryce (C), Bethany Harmer, Sarah Bryce (WK), Abigail Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro.

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (C), Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill (WK), Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Stephanie Butler, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker.

