LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, September 18, 03:00 pm IST

LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Lightning and Central Sparks:In the upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, Lightning will go head-to-head against Central Sparks. The encounter will be played at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on September 18, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST.

Lightning need to regroup themselves at the earliest to be relevant in the 50-over tournament. The team has won just two out of six league games while losing four matches. They are currently fifth in the points table with nine points under their belt. In their last match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021, Lightning registered a defeat at the hands of Western Strom by 62 runs.

Central Sparks, on the other hand, have performed extremely well in the 50-over league. Sparks are third in the points table after winning five out of their six league games. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they defeated South East Stars and Sunrisers in their last two games.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Central Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs CES Telecast

The Lightning vs Central Sparks match will not be telecasted in India.

LIG vs CES Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on Lightning and Central Sparks’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

LIG vs CES Match Details

The upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match will be played on Saturday, September 18 at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough.

LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain: Sarah Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis

All-rounders: Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Ria Fackrell

Bowlers: Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn

LIG vs CES Probable XIs:

Lightning: Bethan Ellis, Michaela Kirk, Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Leah Kellogg, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Nancy Harman, Kirstie Gordon

Central Sparks: Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Chloe Hill, Ria Fackrell, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Thea Brookes, Liz Russell, Grace Potts, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn

