LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyrpus Moufflons CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 20, 2020

LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
LIG vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
LIG vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
LIG vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 20 – 1:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
LIG vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shahid Ali (CAPTAIN), Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana
LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Shahzeb Shah
LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Gurdeep Sharma, Sadiq Khan
LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Lakhwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN), Babar Ayub
LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Limassol Gladiators CC: Shahid Ali, Shahzeb Shah, Venkat Reddy, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rahman, Sadiq Khan, Honey Gori, Babar Ayub, Naresh Kumar, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai.
Cyrpus Moufflons CC: Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Muneeb Mughal, Arslan Ashraf, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Ravi Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh.
