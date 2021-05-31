LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, May 31, 03:00 pm IST

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds: Lightning will be up against Northern Diamonds in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 03:00 pm IST at Kibworth Cricket Club Ground in Kibworth. Entering the contest, both Lightning and Northern Diamonds will be low on confidence as they are coming after losing their first match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021.

In their previous encounter, Lightning were up against Southern Vipers. Lightning experienced a bad outing with the bat as they could post only 214 runs in their 50 overs. Vipers easily completed the target to win the match by four wickets.

Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, faced a defeat by Central Sparks in their first match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. Diamonds performed decently with the willow as they gave Sparks a target of 280. However, it was a bad day at the office for Diamonds bowlers as they failed to pose any threat to the opposition batters. Thus, Central Sparks registered a victory by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds; here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs NOD Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Kibworth Cricket Club Ground in Kibworth. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarah Bryce

Vice-Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Sterre Kalis

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Hollie Armitage, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Linsey Smith

LIG vs NOD Probable XIs:

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odreda, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, and Sophie Munro

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, and Alex MacDonald

