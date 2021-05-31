- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, May 31, 03:00 pm IST
Check here LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds. Also, check the schedule of the Lightning vs Northern Diamonds match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds: Lightning will be up against Northern Diamonds in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 03:00 pm IST at Kibworth Cricket Club Ground in Kibworth. Entering the contest, both Lightning and Northern Diamonds will be low on confidence as they are coming after losing their first match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021.
In their previous encounter, Lightning were up against Southern Vipers. Lightning experienced a bad outing with the bat as they could post only 214 runs in their 50 overs. Vipers easily completed the target to win the match by four wickets.
Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, faced a defeat by Central Sparks in their first match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. Diamonds performed decently with the willow as they gave Sparks a target of 280. However, it was a bad day at the office for Diamonds bowlers as they failed to pose any threat to the opposition batters. Thus, Central Sparks registered a victory by two wickets.
Ahead of the match between Lightning and Northern Diamonds; here is everything you need to know:
LIG vs NOD Telecast
The Lightning vs Northern Diamonds match will not be telecasted in India.
LIG vs NOD Live Streaming
The match between LIG vs NOD is available to be streamed live on Lightning and Northern Diamonds’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.
LIG vs NOD Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Kibworth Cricket Club Ground in Kibworth. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.
LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Sarah Bryce
Vice-Captain: Kathryn Bryce
Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Sterre Kalis
Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Ami Campbell
All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Hollie Armitage, Kathryn Bryce
Bowlers: Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Linsey Smith
LIG vs NOD Probable XIs:
Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odreda, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, and Sophie Munro
Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, and Alex MacDonald
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking