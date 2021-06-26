LIG vs SES Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 Match, June 26, 3:30 pm IST Saturday

LIG vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Lightning and South East Stars: The inaugural match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition) will be played between Lightning and South East Stars. The match is scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 26, Saturday at 3:30 pm IST.

Playing their first game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, Lightning was low on confidence as they were defeated by Thunder by 81 runs in a warm-up game. Adding to the misery, the team will be missing the services of their marquee player Tammy Beaumont. Tammy has been named in the English squad for the ODI series against India and will thus give the first few matches of the competition a miss.

Just like Lightning, South East Stars also succumbed to a torrid run in the warm-up match. They lost their most recent T20 match to Southern Vipers by nine wickets. South East Stars will be without the services of their three players including the likes of Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, and Freya Davies. All three aforementioned cricketers are a part of England’s 17-member ODI squad.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and South East Stars; here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs SES Telecast

The Lightning vs South East Stars match will not be broadcast in India.

LIG vs SES Live Streaming

The match between LIG vs SES is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

LIG vs SES Match Details

The curtain-raiser of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Lightning and South East Stars from June 26, Saturday at a3:30 pm IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

LIG vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alice Davidson-Richards

Vice-Captain - Kathryn Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Sonia Odedra, Kirstie White, Emma Jones

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Grace Gibbs

LIG vs SES Probable XIs

Lightning: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Alicia Presland

South East Stars: Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith (C), Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Gordon, Emma Jones, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (WK)

