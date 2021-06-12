LIG vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match, June 12, 03:00 pm IST

LIG vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 match between Lightning and Sunrisers:Lightning will square off against Sunrisers in the upcoming match of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to be played on June 12, Saturday, at 03:00 pm IST at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough.

Lightning and Sunrisers have succumbed to a torrid start in the competition. Both the teams will be eager to mend their ways soon to be relevant in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021.

Lightning lost their first two encounters in the One Day competition. However, they finally managed to secure victory in their last game as they defeated Thunder by a massive 134 runs. They find themselves at the fifth position with two points under their belt.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the competition. Sunrisers lost all their games and are yet to open their account. In their last match, they were defeated by Northern Diamonds by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs SUN Telecast

The Lightning vs Sunrisers match will not be telecasted in India.

LIG vs SUN Live Streaming

The match between LIG vs SUN is available to be streamed live on Lightning and Sunrisers’ websites and their respective YouTube channel.

LIG vs SUN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough. The game will start at 03:00 pm IST.

LIG vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alice Macleod

Vice-Captain - Sarah Bryce

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Teresa Graves

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Kristie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Gaya Gole

LIG vs SUN Probable XIs:

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Abi Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro

Sunrisers: Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (c) (wk), Jo Gardner, Kelly Castle, Gaya Gole, Kate Coppack

