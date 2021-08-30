LIG vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021, Lightning vs Southern Vipers, August 30, 7:00 pm IST

LIG vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Lightning and Southern Vipers: Lightning (LIG) will lock horns with Southern Vipers (SV) in the 23rd match of the ongoing Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 tournament. This is the elite T20 women’s regional competition of England and the match will be played at the County Ground, in Derby, on Monday, August 30. The game starts at 7:00 PM IST.

After winning all three of their opening league games, the Southern Vipers lost two back-to-back matches, including their last game against South East Stars by 20 runs. They would want to return to winning ways when they take on Group A bottom dwellers Lighting on Monday.

Lightning are yet to open their account in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 competition. The team is on a five-match losing streak and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. They need to regroup themselves and make some changes to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Southern Vipers; here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs SV Telecast

The Lightning vs Southern Vipers match will not be broadcast in India.

LIG vs SV Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Lightning and Southern Vipers’s YouTube channel.

LIG vs SV Match Details

The upcoming Group A match between Lightning and Southern Vipers will be hosted at the County Ground, in Derby, England on Monday August 30. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST.

LIG vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tara Norris

Vice-captain: Georgia Adams

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batter: Georgia Adams, Bethany Harmer, Shachi Pai, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Sonia Odedra, Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Charlotte Taylor

LIG vs SV Probable XIs

Lightning: Abigail Freeborn, Shachi Pai, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Bethany Harmer, Sonia Odedra, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Michaela Kirk, Sophie Munro

South Vipers: Charlotte Taylor, Georgia Adams, Charlie Dean, Carla Rudd, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Georgia Elwiss, Ella McCaughan, Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here