LIG vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, May 21, 07:00 PM IST

LIG vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Lightning and Thunder:

The upcoming English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match will witness a battle between Lightning and Thunder. The two Group B teams will be playing against each other at the Grace Road in Leicester from 07:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Thunder will have momentum on their side as they defeated Northern Diamonds in their last game by 56 runs. The victory pushed the team to second place in the points table. Georgie Boyce played a major role in his team’s victory as he smacked 65 runs to take his team to a good total of 148 runs. Bowlers comfortably defended the total as Hannah Jones picked a three-wicket haul.

Coming to Lightning, they will be bidding to open their account in the competition on Saturday. Lightning started the tournament on a rough note by losing their first two games. They lost to Southern Vipers in their previous game by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match between Lightning and Thunder, here is everything you need to know:

LIG vs THU Telecast

Lightning vs Thunder game will not be telecast in India

LIG vs THU Live Streaming

The LIG vs THU fixture will be streamed live on Lightning and Thunder’s youtube channel.

LIG vs THU Match Details

Lightning and Thunder will play against each other at the Grace Road in Leicester at 07:00 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

LIG vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Marie Kelly

Vice-Captain – Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for LIG vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Sophia Turner

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Graham

LIG vs THU Probable XIs:

Lightning: Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Grace Ballinger, Bethan Ellis

Thunder: Shachi Pai, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (c &wk), Danielle Collins, Sophia Turner, Phoebe Graham, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here