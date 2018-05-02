Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
IPL 2018: Lightning Does Strike Twice, Virat Kohli Takes Superman-like Catch Again

Virat Kohli captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore takes a catch of Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians during match thirty one of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 1st May 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Apart from his brilliance with the bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli is known for his high levels of fitness and passion on the field. On Tuesday evening, there was yet another display of the high levels of fitness in his fielding efforts as he pulled off a brilliant catch of the first ball of the final over to change the tide of the game towards his side.

With the Mumbai Indians needing 25 runs of the final over, Tim Southee bowled a very full delivery which Hardik Pandya tried to lift over long on for a maximum. But the shot did not have the required distance or power and Kohli came running in and dived full length to take a fantastic catch and derail any hopes of Mumbai snatching a win. Kohli's catch was very similar to the one he took in a losing cause to dismiss the Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik in RCB's previous match.




The brilliant catch led to Hardik Pandya being dismissed for 50 as Southee then completed the over without much trouble as Ben Cutting and Mitchell McClenaghan could not get him away for the required runs and RCB won by 14 runs.

Earlier in the game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batted first, and even though none of the batsmen could get big scores they posted 167/7 in their 20 overs on what was a tricky wicket to bat on. In response, the Mumbai Indians hardly ever looked like coming through the chase with a win as none of the batsmen save Hardik Pandya managed to perform.

With this win, the RCB move upto fifth while the Mumbai Indians are now staring at early elimination.

IPL 11IPL 2018Mumbai IndiansRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: May 2, 2018, 10:50 AM IST

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking