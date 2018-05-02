IPL 2018: Lightning Does Strike Twice, Virat Kohli Takes Superman-like Catch Again

With the Mumbai Indians needing 25 runs of the final over, Tim Southee bowled a very full delivery which Hardik Pandya tried to lift over long on for a maximum. But the shot did not have the required distance or power and Kohli came running in and dived full length to take a fantastic catch and derail any hopes of Mumbai snatching a win. Kohli's catch was very similar to the one he took in a losing cause to dismiss the Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik in RCB's previous match.
The brilliant catch led to Hardik Pandya being dismissed for 50 as Southee then completed the over without much trouble as Ben Cutting and Mitchell McClenaghan could not get him away for the required runs and RCB won by 14 runs.
Earlier in the game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batted first, and even though none of the batsmen could get big scores they posted 167/7 in their 20 overs on what was a tricky wicket to bat on. In response, the Mumbai Indians hardly ever looked like coming through the chase with a win as none of the batsmen save Hardik Pandya managed to perform.
With this win, the RCB move upto fifth while the Mumbai Indians are now staring at early elimination.
First Published: May 2, 2018, 10:50 AM IST