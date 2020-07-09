Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

195/9 (65.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 50.3 Overs Left Today
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

75/6 (8.1)

Marsta CC
v/s
Stockholm International Cricket Club
Stockholm International Cricket Club

Marsta CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Lights Come On and Players Walk Back to Pavilion: Nasser Hussain Urges Change in Bad Light Laws

Hussain, who has scored 5764 runs in 96 Tests for England, feels perhaps the umpires can keep the players on the ground longer even if light might be considered poor.

PTI |July 9, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Lights Come On and Players Walk Back to Pavilion: Nasser Hussain Urges Change in Bad Light Laws

Former England captain Nasser Hussain wants the ICC to revisit its regulations related to bad light which has affected Test matches over the years.

The officials on Wednesday were forced to call off the opening day of the first Test between England and the West Indies due to bad light and rain which saw only 17.4 overs being bowled.

ICC leaves it "solely for the umpires together to decide" whether bad light mean that "it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place."

Hussain, who has scored 5764 runs in 96 Tests for England, feels perhaps the umpires can keep the players on the ground longer even if light might be considered poor.

"It's one thing you have to try and explain to somebody new to the game. You spend a lot of money on lights, turn the lights on and go off for light. On this occasion, they've gone off for rain. It is something eventually that I'd like the ICC to change really," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"They might say 'You're a retired player' and (talk about) stats, but look at that, the lights are on. If it wasn't raining now, maybe the players could buy into the fact that the game needs to keep selling itself and if you can stay on, do stay on."

The bad light laws have come for criticism in the past.

In 2013 Ashes series, chasing a target of 227, England required 21 off 24 balls with five wickets in hand when play was halted by the umpires due to bad light.

The bad light laws were again brought into question during the India vs Australia match at SCG in January last year when umpires called off play on the fourth day after ruling that light was poor to continue.

Bad Lightbad light lawscricket lawsiccNasser Hussain

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more