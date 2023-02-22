'Like a Car Crash in Slow Motion': Coach Opens up on Australia's Horror Collapse in Delhi Test

The short break between second and third Test couldn’t have come at a better time for Australia considering their abject display with the bat which has left them trailing 0-2 against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. With their dreams of winning the series up in flames, the Pat Cummins-led side can at best now hope to salvage a draw but for that they will have to win the remaining two matches.

A wave of criticism has been directed towards Australian team’s tactics especially their inexplicable reliance on sweep shot that proved the undoing of as many as six batters during a second-innings capitulation in Delhi. Having finished the second day at a solid 61/1, the tourists were in for a disastrous outing the next morning as they folded for 113 in just over 90 minutes.

Australia batting coach Michael Di Venuto has described how Steve Smith reacted to his dismissal on the third day and termed the batting collapse as akin to a car crash.

“He (Smith) was certainly disappointed when he got out and he made it known that it was a poor shot in the dressing room,’ batting coach Michael Di Venuto told News Corp.

“I think most people would have heard that, they should have had a fair idea of what not to do. It was just one of those moments in the game when you’re under pressure from world class bowlers, things happen sometimes, it’s unusual for him," he added.

Di Venuto said panic set began to set in with the quick wickets as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ran riot, finishing with career-best figures of 7/42.

“It was a like a car crash in slow motion isn’t it?" Di Venuto said. “I wish there was and generally it happens and it’s already happened and it’s like what has just happened there. You guys saw exactly what we saw. It’s just constant panic and people moving everywhere."

“You lose a wicket you never want to go bang bang and lose two. And in this country it’s easy to get knocked over early and then it’s just matter about trying to get that next partnership and calming the waters a little bit. The other day we lost four wickets on 95. Something like that. It just kept on happening," he added.

