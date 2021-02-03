'Like a PlayStation Game' - Will Pucovski's Hilarious Analogy on Facing Jasprit Bumrah

Will Pucovski found it interesting coming up against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In fact, he described the experience in hilarious fashion.

The emergence of Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski was one of the positives for Justin Langer and co. even as they succumbed to a second straight series defeat to India at home. Pucovski has long been considered a superstar in the making by fans and pundits alike and has piled up the runs in domestic first-class cricket but his first bow on the big stage was delayed by concussion and mental health issues. However, he looked the part on his debut in Sydney as he hit a half-century and generally looked at ease against an Indian bowling attack that still had yet to be ravaged by injuries.

Like many before him, Pucovski found it interesting coming up against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In fact, he described the experience in hilarious fashion during a recent interview.

"I actually genuinely felt like I like was playing PlayStation game, it was like International Cricket 2011 or something on PlayStation. They had this view, so I still remember faking illness to get a day off school when the game came out," Pucovski said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.

"I loved Shane Watson at that time. So, whenever Shane Watson was opening the batting, it might have been Ashes cricket, it was one of the games, and they had this new view.

"I thought it was pretty cool where you were like a bit of a spider cam above the batter, so you'd be almost facing, and I'd never played a proper game at the SCG before.

"Still, I had played a PlayStation game there, getting Shane Watson a 100 on Ashes cricket whatever year it was when I skipped a day of school.

"So, I still remember it, and I was like I genuinely remember sitting there Bumrah was at the top of his mark, and I'm like I know this because this is what happened when I was facing England with Shane Watson."

Pucovski scored a half-century in his first innings at international level. The 23-year-old batsman hit four boundaries en route to scoring a respectable 62 off 110 balls before being given out LBW to India pacer Navdeep Saini, who was incidentally also making his Test debut.

In the second innings, Pucovski was out for 10 when he edged Mohammed Siraj to substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. He was then ruled out of the Brisbane Test when he picked up a shoulder injury while fielding.