'Like a Tracer Bullet': Kohli Imitates Shastri's Commentary Style as Ex-Coach Wishes Him for 100th Test - WATCH

A game of cricket becomes more enthralling when it’s being watched with Ravi Shastri’s commentary. His way of describing the on-field proceedings made the game livelier for those who are watching it on the TV sets. ‘The ball goes like a tracer bullet’ and ‘Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the World Cup after 28 years…’ are some of the phrases spoken by him on air that remain fresh in every cricket lover’s memory.

The fans missed his voice during his tenure as Team India’s head coach. However, ahead of Virat Kohli’s 100 Test on Friday, Shastri came up with a video in which he wished the latter in old-style – being a commentator.

Shastri also asked the former India captain to accept the ‘tracer bullet’ challenge and to everyone’s surprise, Kohli accepted it and gave it a shot.

“100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It’s been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers…@imVkohli #VK100,” the caption of Shastri’s tweet read.

100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. Its been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers… @imVkohli #VK100 pic.twitter.com/iGeoxyrEzQ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 3, 2022

The association of Kohli and Shastri as India’s former coach and captain witnessed some remarkable moments in the Indian cricket history. The biggest highlight of this association was India’s victory in Australia in 2018 and 2021.

Friday’s Test against Sri Lanka also marks Kohli’s first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. Though his returns with the bat (no century since November 2019) have invited concern and criticism in equal measure, there is no questioning that Kohli has been the backbone for India’s batting for a very long time.

Kohli’s landmark 100th Test also marks the start of Rohit Sharma’s stint as the Test captain of India. The hosts haven’t been on the losing side in home Tests since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2012 and will be hoping to extend their streak against a visiting Sri Lanka side.

