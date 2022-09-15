'Like, Dislikes Are Everywhere': Inzamam-ul-Haq Reacts After Shoaib Malik's Cryptic Tweet

Right after Pakistan’s defeat to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 last Sunday, allrounder Shoaib Malik created a storm with a cryptic tweet. The target of his tweet was seemingly the culture prevalent in Pakistan cricket where ‘friendship, liking & disliking’ plays a role in who gets selected or not.

Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a close defeat to India before storming back with a record win over minnows Hong Kong to make it to the Super Four Stage. They beat India and Afghanistan but lost to Sri Lanka in successive games including the summit clash.

“When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest…” Malik, who hasn’t played T20I since the world cup last year, tweeted after the match.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has responded to Malik’s viral tweet agreeing that the culture of ‘likes-dislikes’ exist but the team selection isn’t a one-man job.

“Such allegations have been made in the past and will continue to be levelled in the future too. We should understand that selection is not a one-man job. There’s a team of selectors, coach and captain who take a call. I can’t comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Inzy also suggested that Pakistan should pick Malik, Shan Masood and Sharjeel Khan foe the T20 World Cup to shore up their middle-order.

“I think Shan Masood, Sharjeel and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order,” he said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has faced criticism for his slow scoring rate in T20Is and he was in poor form at the Asia Cup as he mustered 68 runs across six innings.

Inzy though isn’t much concerned about Babar’s form who he believes will be back to his best. For him, the biggest worry is Pakistan’s middle order.

“Yes, it has been after a long time that Babar Azam did not score in a tournament.,” he said. “He’s a big player and can get back his form but the biggest concern for Pakistan should be the middle order which did not work for the team. The middle order needs to be changed. Australia (as world cup host) will be a different ball game and selectors must take this into consideration when they pick the team for the T20 World Cup.”

