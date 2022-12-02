'Like MS Dhoni, He is Very Calm': Michael Hussey Drops Hint on CSK's Next Potential Captain

Veteran Australia batter Michael Hussey pointed out similarities between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Hussey, who is also the batting coach of CSK, has worked quite closely with Gaikwad and Dhoni. While the legendary Australian batter also played under the leadership of Dhoni in the past for CSK.

Gaikwad made a big name for himself after winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2021, he also performed well in 2022 edition after a few early hiccups.

Hussey asserted that Gaikwad has an excellent habit of picking up things from other players quite quickly as he also watches the CSK captain operates quite closely.

“He obviously watches Dhoni very closely. And the other impressive thing about him is he picks up things that other players don’t pick up that quickly. He is a self-made cricketer and obviously you need help along the way and he is quite good at picking up new things from other players," Hussey told IndianExpress.

Hussey suggested that Gaikwad is very calm and composed in nature and has all the credentials to become an excellent leader in future.

“I’m not sure what the plans for the future at CSK, but like Dhoni, he is very calm. He is actually very calm when it comes to handling the pressure like Dhoni and he is a very good reader of the game and as I said earlier, he is very observant and I think people are drawn to him because of his nature, character and personality and they like being around him. He has got some excellent leadership qualities."

The Maharashtra batter recently scripted history by smashing seven sixes in an over during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match. He also smashed a double century to make a case for himself for the national call-up.

Hussey talked about the competition while playing international cricket in a country like India.

“When he gets going, he is such a wonderful player that you find it hard to stop. Even when we are at CSK, the discussions have been about the bigger picture, which is India. I know the competition is tough and there are a lot of good players in India, so you have to keep scoring runs. And not 50s and 60s or just a 100. If you get in and make a hundred, you have to make it like 150 or 200."

