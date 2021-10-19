LIM vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, October 6, 1.30 pm IST

LIM vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Limpopo Impalas and Rocks: Limpopo Impalas will play host to Rocks in the 17th match of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 6, at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match between Limpopo Impalas and Rocks will start at 1:30 pm (IST).

The Rocks are coming into this game after defeating Warriors by 17 runs in their tournament opener and they will look to continue their winning run. On the other hand, Limpopo lost their first two games and they will hope to open their account on the points table against Rocks. Limpopo were beaten by Eastern Cape in their first game and they lost their second encounter to Warriors.

Ahead of the match between Limpopo Impalas and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

LIM vs ROC Telecast

The Limpopo Impalas vs Rocks match will not be broadcasted in India.

LIM vs ROC Live Streaming

Limpopo Impalas vs Rocks match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s YouTube channel.

LIM vs ROC Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Limpopo Impalas and Rocks will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on October 6, Wednesday at 1.30 pm IST.

LIM vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: C Fortuin

Vice-Captain: Z Abrahams

Suggested Playing XI for LIM vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Fortuin, L Kaestner

Batters: C Jonker, P Malan, T Hobson

All-rounders: F Adams, S Gobeni, M Venter

Bowlers: J Scheepers, S Mahima, Z Abrahams

LIM vs ROC Probable XIs:

Limpopo Impalas Predicted Playing XI: L Kaestner (wk), N Shikwambana, T Hobson, K Patel, M Venter, M Nofal, S Patel, J Scheepers, T Rapelego, N Mahlaba, S Langa

Rocks Predicted Playing XI: C Fortuin (wk), J Malan, P Malan, C Jonker, F Adams, S Von Berg, S Gobeni, Z Abrahams, S Mahima, Z Qwabe, K Dilima

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here