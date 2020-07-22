Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Limassol Gladiators Suspended from European T10 League Amid Serious Corruption Concerns

Before the tournament, Steve Richardson, the ICC's ACU coordinator, had tweeted that the onus was on boards to provide "the right education and governance" for their players, and said that when minor short-form leagues were the only fixtures being played, "it's not a question of 'maybe corruptors will get involved'. They will, simple."

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Limassol Gladiators, one of the five teams in the European Cricket Series Cyprus, has been suspended from the T10 league pending an anti-corruption investigation, after concerns over suspicious behavior, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The situation led to abandoning their match against Amdocs during the innings break on July 21.

The report also states that at least one major betting company is refusing to pay out on the match, which was streamed on various platforms around the world.

Up to 2 million USD is believed to have been traded on the match on Betfair alone and adding other markets - legal and illegal – will multiply that by many times.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) took notice when there were suspicious betting patterns ahead of the game.

The ICC has confirmed to that the ACU is taking a close look at the match. Meanwhile, Limassol Gladiators will play no further part in any European Cricket Network competitions.

Amdocs hadn’t won a game in more than a year, but there was an expectation of the otherwise against the Gladiators.

Amdocs had twice conceded in excess of 100 in recent games but the Gladiators managed only 79 for 4 from their 10 overs. In response, Amdocs were 14 for 3 after two overs but some remarkably poor bowling led them to a win in 7.1 overs.

One over included six wides, one of which even went down the legside to the boundary.

A trader told ESPNcricinfo: "It was the most blatant, unsubtle and stupid incident of fixing I've ever seen."

The European Cricket Network (ECN), which runs the European Cricket League and various European Cricket Series events including the Cyprus T10, announced last month that it had "bolstered its own internal anti-corruption team" which continuing to partnership with the ICC's ACU. The ECN is yet to comment on the Limassol v Amdocs match.

