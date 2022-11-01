LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Lions vs Rock Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's CSA T20 Challenge Match, November 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 9:30 pm IST

LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock: On Tuesday, the Lions will be up against Rock in the 28th match of the CSA T20 Challenge. The two sides will clash at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom. The Lions have managed to secure just a solitary win in the tournament and are struggling at the bottom of the league. The Lions are done and dusted in the league as they have no chance of qualifying. They will look to salvage some pride in their last match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rocks will be looking to seal their semi-final spot with a win. Skipper Ferisco Adams and his men have managed to churn out wins in the tournament. They will be desperate to make it to the semi-finals and then get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Will the Rocks secure a semi-final berth or will the Lions spoil their chances on Tuesday? Let’s wait and watch.

Ahead of the match between Lions and Rock; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs ROC Telecast

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will not be telecast in India.

LIO vs ROC Live Streaming

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO vs ROC Match Details

The LIO vs ROC CSA T20 Challenge match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:30 pm IST.

LIO vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janneman Malan

Vice-Captain: Ferisco Adams

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Clyde Fortuin

Batsmen: Janneman Malan, Dominic Hendricks, Farhaan Behardien

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Imran Manack, Tladi Bokako

Lions vs Rock Possible Starting XI:

Lions Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Tetelo Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako

Rock Predicted Starting Line-up: Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Valentine Kitime, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams(c), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun van Berg, Imran Manack

