LIO vs SHA dream11 team prediction and tips match 21 check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Lions XI vs Sharks XI August 17, 9:30 am IST

LIO vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Lions XI and Sharks XI:

The 21st match of the ongoing Pondicherry T20 2021 Tournament will witness a terrific game of cricket between Lions XI and Sharks XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match on Tuesday, August 17, at 9:30 am IST.

The Sharks occupy the third spot in the league standings, with 12 points to their name. The G Chiranjeevi-led side have won three of the five matches played so far in the T20 tournament. However, they head into this upcoming contest after Panthers XI defeated them by five-wickets on Monday, August 16.

The Lions are a spot behind their opponents in the points table at fourth. They have won just two of their six matches so far with eight points to their name. In their last match, they lost the game by four runs after they failed to defend a score of 150 against the Tigers XI last week.

Both sides will look to perform better in the upcoming match and move up the league standings.

Ahead of the match between Lions XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs SHA Telecast

The Lions XI vs Sharks XI match will not be televised in India.

LIO vs SHA Live Streaming

The LIO vs SHA game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

LIO vs SHA Match Details

The match between Lions XI and Sharks XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, August 17, at 09:30 AM IST.

LIO vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kannan Vignesh

Vice-Captain: Chiranjeevi G

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: R Ayyanar

Batsmen: Anand Subramanian, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders: Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, G Chiranjeevi

Bowlers: Raghu Sharma, Satish Jangir B, Akshay Jain S

LIO vs SHA Probable XIs:

Lions XI: Thennavan N, R Ayyanar, Murugan P, Parameeswaran S, S Santhamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Baskaran Surendar, Magadevan Mathan, Ajith Kumar A, Kannan Vignesh, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

Sharks XI: G Chiranjeevi, Jerish A, Premraj Rajavelu, Sabari S, Thivagar G, Sivamurugan M, Vijith A, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Anand Subramanian, Mohit Mittan

