LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 14, 01:30 PM IST

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Lions XI and Tigers XI: The 16th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Lions XI locking horns with Tigers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Lions XI and Tigers XI on August 14, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

Lions XI started the campaign on a losing note as they were defeated in their first match to the Tigers XI by 33 runs. Though the team haven’t been at their fluent best in the competition, they scripted a comeback after the initial setback. After featuring in five league matches, Lions XI are now fourth in the points table with three losses and two victories.

Tigers XI, on the other hand, are currently third with three wins and two defeats from five league games. Coming into the contest on Saturday, the franchise will be buzzing with confidence as they won their last two games against Sharks XI and Bulls XI.

Ahead of the match between Lions XI and Tigers XI; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs TIG Telecast

The Lions XI vs Tigers XI match will not be televised in India.

LIO vs TIG Live Streaming

The LIO vs TIG game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

LIO vs TIG Match Details

The match between Lions XI and Tigers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 14, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paras Ratnaparkhe

Vice-Captain- Kannan Vignesh

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Mathavan, R Ayyanar

Batsmen: A Kamaleeshwaran, Nitish Manik-Salekar, R Ragupathy

All-rounders: S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Kannan Vignesh

Bowlers: S Santhamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vijay Rajaram

LIO vs TIG Probable XIs:

Lions XI: Nitish Salekar, Santhamoorthy S, Ayyanar R(wk), Ajith Kumar A, Murugan P, Kamaleeshwaran A, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, Rajaram S, Thennavan N, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

Tigers XI: Paras Ratnaparkhe, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar, Karthikeyan J, Arjun Shetty, Ragupathy R, Andrew Subikshan, Jasvanth S, Mathavan M(wk), Vijay Rajaram

