LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 05, 09:30 AM IST

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Lions XI and Tigers XI: The 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament is all set to kick-start on August 5 with as many as six teams competing for the coveted title. The curtain-raiser of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 will be played between Tigers XI and Lions XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 05, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST.

Lions XI succumbed to deteriorating performance in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The team finished second-last on the points table after securing victory in just one out of five league games. The lions will be hoping for a better campaign this season. They will also be desperate to churn out some good performances in the T20 Championship to prove their mettle.

Tigers XI, on the other hand, were a team to beat during the 2020 edition. Tigers finished at the top of the points table. They won four league matches while losing just one game. However, the team ended the 2020 season with a loss against Sharks XI by two runs.

Ahead of the match between Lions XI and Tigers XI; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs TIG Telecast

The Lions XI vs Tigers XI match will not be televised in India.

LIO vs TIG Live Streaming

The LIO vs TIG game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

LIO vs TIG Match Details

The match between Lions XI and Tigers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 05, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- A. Andrew Subikisan

Vice-Captain- S.Jasvanth

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M.Mathavan

Batsmen: N.Manik Salekar, J.Karthikeyan, A.Ganesh

All-rounders: B Surendar, S.Sivagunal S, S.Jasvanth, A. Andrew Subikisan

Bowlers: S.Rajaram, M Mathan, M.Madan Kumar

LIO vs TIG Probable XIs:

Lions XI: M.Salmanul Faris (wk), R Ayyanar, Manik Salekar, Kumar A, N.Thennavan, B.Surendar, S Sivagunal S, K.Vignesh, S. Rajaram, M Mathan, S Santhamoorthy

Tigers XI: M.Mathavan (wk), A Raj R, J.Karthikeyan, A.Ganesh, R R, S.Jasvanth, A. Andrew Subikshan, P.Ratnaparkhe, M.Madan Kumar, J.Jacob, V Rajaram

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here