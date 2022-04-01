LIO vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, April 1, 4:30 pm IST

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Lions and Titans: An exciting cricket match awaits cricket fans as two formidable sides of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, Lions and Titans will play each other on Friday. The game will kick off at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 4:30 pm IST.

Titans are atop the standings with five wins from as many games. Their batters have played a huge role in the team being undefeatable in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is topping the points table with 378 runs from five games at an average of 75.60.

Speaking of Lions, they are third with three wins and two losses. The team will have momentum on their side as they defeated Rocks and Dolphins in their last two games by six and three wickets respectively. Both the matches were ruled by the bowlers as the Lions were successful in restricting the opposition to 224 runs.

Ahead of the match between Lions and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

LIO vs TIT Telecast

Lions vs Titans game will not be telecast in India.

LIO vs TIT Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LIO vs TIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 4:30 pm IST on April 1, Friday.

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tshepo Ntuli

Vice-Captain - Neil Brand

Suggested Playing XI for LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ruan Haasbroek, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mitchell van Buuren, Sibonelo Makhanya, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Sisanda Magala, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn

Bowlers: Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Ntuli, Bjorn Fortuin

LIO vs TIT Probable XIs:

Lions: Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Ntuli, Dominic Hendricks (c), Mitchell van Buuren

Titans: Junior Dala, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Samuel Ruwisi, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Donavon Ferreira

