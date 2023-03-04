'Lion is Back,' MS Dhoni Gets Rousing Response From CSK Fans In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is back in Chennai ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start on March 31. The IPL action returns to Chennai after a hiatus of three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhoni reached Chennai amid a rousing welcome at the airport on Thursday, March 2. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was welcomed with dholaks and flowers were showered on him at the airport. Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans. It is being learnt that the four-time IPL champions started their training camp earlier this week.

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings shared a video in which MS Dhoni could be seen receiving a bouquet at the hotel and happily obliging a young fan with pictures before making his way to his room. “Oh Captain, our Captain,” the tweet read.

MS Dhoni’s return to Chennai ahead of the IPL 2023 sparked buzz as fans and followers of the game expressed their love for the former Indian skipper. Here are some reactions.

“This is the craze of MS Dhoni. I think no one has experienced this kind of madness after Sachin Tendulkar,” wrote a fan.

Another person branded MS Dhoni as the king and commented, “Finally the king arrived. I am very excited to see him again, can’t wait for Dhoni sir. Days went on, months went on, years went on, and decades went on but his style remained the same. Different year but same style.”

One certain fan backed Chennai Super Kings to lift the IPL trophy this time. “Last IPL season for Dhoni, hopefully, the cup is ours,” the comment read.

“Lion is back. Hope to see the best version of MS Dhoni,” wrote another Twitter user.

MS Dhoni had stepped down as Chennai Super Kings skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 season last year. However, Chennai’s poor performance, under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja forced the team management to bring back Dhoni as the captain of the franchise mid-way through the season. Dhoni has till now led the Chennai-based franchise to four IPL trophies- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

