Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Lionel Messi in the IPL? DC, KKR and CSK in Twitter Banter Over 'Rumours'

Barcelona star footballer Lionel Messi has sent a letter to the club that he wanted to leave it.

Trending Desk |August 26, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
KKR on Twitter

Barcelona star footballer Lionel Messi has sent a letter to the club that he wanted to leave it. The move has been made less than two weeks after Barcelona faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League. Bayern outperformed Barcelona by 8-2.

As soon as the news came out, football fans globally went berserk on social media. Reactions poured in huge numbers on Twitter.

One of the tweets came from Delhi Capitals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

“In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, another IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also tweeted a photo of Messi, joking, “Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold?” They posted a photoshopped picture of the footballer wherein he can be seen wearing KKR’s jersey.

CSK too 'approved' the addition of Messi into the Dad's army.

Netizens also posted funny memes or clips, reacting to the news. A page put out a clip showing a man running on an escalator in the opposite direction. Comparing the man to Manchester City manager, he tweeted, “Pep Guardiola when he heard that Messi wants to leave Barcelona”.

A user wrote that it is an opportunity for Arsenal to sign Messi.

Here are some more reactions:

According to Al Jazeera, Messi could not immediately leave Barcelona due to a clause in his contract. As per the terms of contract, the footballer can only leave Barcelona without its consent if a rival side pays $828 for his release.

barcelonabayern munichChampions League 2019-20chennai super kingsCSKDelhi CapitalsfootballIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020kolkata knight riderslionel messimessisports

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more