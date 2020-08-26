Lionel Messi in the IPL? DC, KKR and CSK in Twitter Banter Over 'Rumours'

Barcelona star footballer Lionel Messi has sent a letter to the club that he wanted to leave it. The move has been made less than two weeks after Barcelona faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League. Bayern outperformed Barcelona by 8-2.
As soon as the news came out, football fans globally went berserk on social media. Reactions poured in huge numbers on Twitter.
One of the tweets came from Delhi Capitals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.
“In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made,” the tweet read.
ANNOUNCEMENTIn light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made.— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020
Meanwhile, another IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also tweeted a photo of Messi, joking, “Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold?” They posted a photoshopped picture of the footballer wherein he can be seen wearing KKR’s jersey.
CSK too 'approved' the addition of Messi into the Dad's army.
Netizens also posted funny memes or clips, reacting to the news. A page put out a clip showing a man running on an escalator in the opposite direction. Comparing the man to Manchester City manager, he tweeted, “Pep Guardiola when he heard that Messi wants to leave Barcelona”.
A user wrote that it is an opportunity for Arsenal to sign Messi.
Here are some more reactions:
According to Al Jazeera, Messi could not immediately leave Barcelona due to a clause in his contract. As per the terms of contract, the footballer can only leave Barcelona without its consent if a rival side pays $828 for his release.
