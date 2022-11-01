Lions vs Rock Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSA T20 Challenge Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The CSA T20 Challenge has produced some high-octane matches in this edition. With the tournament nearing its conclusion, the Lions will take the field against the Rock on Tuesday, at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom. The Lions have only managed to scalp a solitary win in the tournament and have been on the losing scheme of things thrice in the tournament. Their journey in the tournament seems more or less over as they need a whole lot of favorable outcomes to qualify for the knockout stage. They will try to bag the second win of the league and end their campaign on a high.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Meanwhile, the Rocks will have to rack up wins if they have to secure their semi-final spot. They have 16 points in their tally, with four wins and two defeats. Skipper Ferisco Adams and his team will be desperate to reach the semi-finals and take home the coveted trophy.

Ahead of Tuesday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock; here is all you need to know:

What date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will be played on Tuesday, November 1.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match Lions vs Rock Women be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will be held at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match Lions vs Rock begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lions vs Rock CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lions vs Rock CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Lions and Rock will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



Lions vs Rock Possible Starting XI:

Lions Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Tetelo Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako

Rock Predicted Starting Line-up: Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Valentine Kitime, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams(c), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun van Berg, Imran Manack

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here