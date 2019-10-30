Lisa Keightley to be First Full-Time Female Coach of England Women's Team
Lisa Keightley was on Wednesday appointed the new head coach of England women cricket team, replacing Mark Robinson who stepped down earlier this year. With the development, Keightley has now become the first full-time female head coach of the England women's team.
