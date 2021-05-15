Lisa Sthalekar Miffed With BCCI's Cold Shoulder to Veda Krishnamurthy; Social Media Post Goes Viral

Former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar was distraught on the apparent cold shoulder given to Veda Krishnamurthy by the BCCI. She wrote a long post on Twitter, criticising the cricket body and said that dropping Krishnamurthy from the side was okay but ignoring her was not.

There is still time to fix this!! pic.twitter.com/LT3hApMioJ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2021

“Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series maybe justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received a communication from the BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association must deeply care about its players and not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed. As a past player the ACA has reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of service. If there was a need for player association in India it is surely now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individual and inadvertently affect the game,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sthalekar is referring here to the plight of India women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy. The 28-year-old lost her mother due to Covid and if that wasn’t enough, her elder sister too lost the battle to the deadly virus recently. She wasn’t picked for the upcoming England tour as well. Sthalekar shares a strong bond with the young cricketer and the emotional outburst seems valid, felt a lot of fans on social media.Shafali Verma got her maiden One-Day International call up while Shikha Pandey was recalled as selectors named the India Women squads for the one-off Test match, ODI and T20I series against England in England.

Squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

